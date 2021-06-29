Short coronavirus lockdowns may be a positive for consumer spending

Some commentary from ANZ in reference to the Australian city of Melbourne lockdown.

The lockdown experience in Melbourne shows that economic scarring from short lockdowns is unlikely

and that spending will recover (and perhaps overperform) as soon as the lockdown ends

Bolding mine. Its an intriguing idea but I'd suggest it'd need a lot more work before making definitive conclusions, and what conditions/caveats apply etc.







