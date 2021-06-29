Short coronavirus lockdowns may be a positive for consumer spending

Some commentary from ANZ in reference to the Australian city of Melbourne lockdown. 

  • The lockdown experience in Melbourne shows that economic scarring from short lockdowns is unlikely
  • and that spending will recover (and perhaps overperform) as soon as the lockdown ends
Bolding mine. Its an intriguing idea but I'd suggest it'd need a lot more work before making definitive conclusions, and what conditions/caveats apply etc. 

---
Melbourne is Australia's 2nd largest population city. 
