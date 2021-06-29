Short coronavirus lockdowns may be a positive for consumer spending

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4567 (vs. yesterday at 6.4578)
-
ICYMI - The Swiss National Bank still insist FX CHF intervention is needed
-
ICYMI - PBOC says lending rates will fall further
-
Fed's Quarles says he doesn't think labor force participation needs to return to pre-covid levels
-
Fed's Barkin: Fed has made substantial further progress on inflation