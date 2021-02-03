Silver update - has edged higher on US overnight futures trade
The end of last week and the beginning of this one saw XAG move higher.
the market chatter was that an operation to drive it higher was in play à la the GME move.
So far the $30 level hit Sunday evening (US time) / Monday morning (Asia time) has been firmly rejected.
XAG/USD has managed to come of its Tuesday lows and pop $27, albeit briefly so far.
The arguments against a surge into the $1,000 region (yes, that was the chatter ... a bit over-the-top really) are
- an 18% rise in maintenance margin announced by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
- a market approximately 200 times bigger than GME
- without significant hedge fund short interest
I should add for the physical buyers ... still solid demand in that portion of the market.