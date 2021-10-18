Singapore data: Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) +1.2% m/m (prior -3.6%)

September NODX +1.2% m/m vs. expected 2.4% & previous of -3.6%

For the y/y comes in at 12.3% vs. expected of 9.6% & previous of 2.7%





---

Last week the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore's central bank, tightened monetary policy a little.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore adjusts monetary policy for the country through currency control, not via interest rates. MAS guides the SGD a basket of currencies, it alters the pace of appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and center of its currency band. MAS does not disclose details of the basket, the band or the pace of appreciation or depreciation.