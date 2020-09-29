Slight caution ahead of the European cash market open

European futures turn lower alongside their US counterparts







The move is relatively minor, all things considered, but it does reflect some caution as we look towards the trading day ahead.





The first US presidential debate will be the key risk event to watch out for but that will only come later on in the day (night time in the US).





Still, some cautious positioning may be warranted given the anticipation.





Futures in Europe are now slightly lower, mirroring a similar drop in US futures during the past hour as we see Nasdaq futures also turn earlier gains into losses now: