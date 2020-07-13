SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 July CHF 688.6 bn vs CHF 687.0 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 13 July 2020
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 613.5 bn vs CHF 605.9 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. A slight increase in overall sight deposits but there was a sizable jump in domestic deposits to take note of. Once again, this just reaffirms that the SNB is keeping active in the market to smooth out any significant appreciation in the Swiss franc - more so if EUR/CHF starts to creep back towards 1.05 levels.