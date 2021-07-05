SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 July CHF 712.1 bn vs CHF 712.5 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 5 July 2021

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 632.8 bn vs CHF 631.0 bn prior
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Prior week's release can be found here. Little change to overall sight deposits, which suggests that the SNB is still largely keeping on the sidelines for now.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose