SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 August CHF 585.5 bn vs CHF 582.7 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 12 August 2019

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 469.0 bn vs CHF 473.9 bn prior
ForexLive
Prior week's release can be found here. Total sight deposits continue to show a decent increase over the past few weeks and that's suggestive that the SNB is back in the market.

That said, by not drawing too hard a line with EUR/CHF at 1.10, it appears that they are cautiously picking their battles rather than going all out to fight back against the franc's recent appreciation - which is expected to carry on.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose