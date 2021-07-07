Société Générale also see plenty more downside to AUD/NZD

The club of AUD/NZD bears is getting crowded indeed, and little wonder after yesterday.

NZD developments:

Another NZ bank forecasts an RBNZ rate hike in November ... Westpac is forecasting a Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate hike in November 2021

Meanwhile, in Sydney the RBA tiptoes towards easing with a small change to the QE program:

SG comments:

no wonder that AUD bulls continued to migrate to the NZD. Not such an enticing balance of payments story, but at least the RBNZ is likely to react to recovery and housing inflation with (much) earlier rate hikes. There's plenty more downside to AUD/NZD.

And, more from SG on the Reserve Bank of Australia: