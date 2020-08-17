Some good news on the Covid statistics and news
New York gyms can open next week Arizona reports 0 deaths
Some good news from the Covid front today:
- Gov. Cuomo in New York said that gyms can open on August 24 with 33% capacity, masks
- Arizona reported 0 deaths yesterday and only 468 new cases. The ICU utilization remained at 80%
In New York, hospitalizations were up 534 vs. 607 previously. They were 6 Covid fatalities unchanged from yesterday's level.
Cuomo did also comment that the state will close a school if a virus outbreak occurs.
Earlier today Florida or reported hospitalizations were down -41 vs. +11 previously. Still waiting on the cases and death count for today.