Some US Senate Republicans want a coronavirus economic relief package before the election

A report from Politico informatively titled: Vulnerable Senate Republicans raise alarm over coronavirus impasse

It is, of course, all about their own skins:

With their majority on the line, Senate Republicans are beginning to fret about the prospect of facing voters in the final weeks of the election without a new round of coronavirus aid being enacted. And summed up by: And summed up by:

"I do not think we should recess without a coronavirus package," said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who is facing Sara Gideon, the Democratic Maine statehouse speaker. "We're not that far apart."

There is plenty more to the piece. None of it is indicative of the likelihood of a package to pass a vote though. More at that link above.
















