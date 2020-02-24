South Korea coronavirus infected rises to 763 up 161

Total deaths up to 7

South Korea confirms that there are hundred and 61 more coronavirus cases bringing the total to 763.







They also reported a 7th death from the disease.





Over the last 4 or so days the number of infected has spiked higher.



The Kospi is continuing its decline and is down 2.8% and approached the 2100 level on the downside.





Meanwhile over in China, the Hang Seng is called lower by -0.8%. The Shanghai composite is expected to open -0.4%.

