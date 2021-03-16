South Korea says there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
EURUSD rotates back between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Dollar pares advance as the push and pull continues ahead of the Fed tomorrow
Gold keeps steadier to start the week but the Fed still holds the key for what comes next
AUD/USD nudges lower to test key near-term levels once again on firmer dollar
Forex Orders
Central Banks
More from RBA's Kent - doesn't think monetary policy should or can control asset prices
RBA's Kent expects a rise in business failures as fiscal support is phased out
Wednesday 17 March 2021 is FOMC day - preview
The Federal Reserve is the 'critical variable' influencing the USD
Fed preview: Premature celebration?