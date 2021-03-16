South Korea says there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SK says it'll keep using the AZ vaccine as currently planned.

ICYMI, a whole bunch of countries have stopped (suspended) using the firm's vaccine due to reports of blood clot risks. 

South Korea not concerned though. Yesterday another Asian country, Thailand, also dismissed concerns. Thailand had suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine last week but began using it again on Tuiesday.  


