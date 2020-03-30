Spain confirms another 812 coronavirus deaths, slightly fewer than yesterday's record

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number of cases rise to 85,195 from 78,797 yesterday

Spain had set a record number of virus deaths for three straight days but the fact that the figure is still above 800 deaths is hardly comforting. On Friday, the country recorded 769 deaths. On Saturday, it recorded 832 deaths. Yesterday, it recorded 838 deaths.
ForexLive

The total number of deaths related to the virus now stands at 7,340.

The good news is that there seems to be some further moderation in the daily number of confirmed cases, with the increase today being at around 8% (yesterday was ~9% and the day before was ~13%).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose