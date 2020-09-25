Spain recommends for Madrid to go into total lockdown

The Spanish government recommends Madrid to extend lockdown restrictions to all parts of the region

Madrid just announced that they are raising the number of areas under lockdown to 45 from 37 moments ago, adding that about 1 million people in the region are reported to be in lockdown based on the latest restrictions.





But Spain's health minister has come out to say that the region should go into total lockdown instead to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.





For some context, Madrid has a population of roughly 6.6 million but the concern is that the hospitalisation capacity is starting to see another drastic increase recently with nearly 500 patients hospitalised per day in the past week.





Spain reported 10,600 new virus cases yesterday as the virus situation in Europe continues to see more negative developments with France reporting a record daily number of infections yesterday and Germany seeing its highest daily increase since April.