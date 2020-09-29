Spain September preliminary CPI -0.4% vs -0.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 September 2020

Prior -0.5%

CPI +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

HICP -0.6% vs -0.5% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%

HICP 0.0% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%







This will just keep the ECB on their toes in dealing with the situation (as well as their views on the euro) as we look towards the end of the year.

Little change in Spanish inflation data compared to August, and that just reaffirms that price pressures remain on the softer side with headline annual inflation still resting in deflation territory this month.