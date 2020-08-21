Spain's cases rise by 3650 vs. 3349 yesterday

Case count coming off the recent peak but still above levels from May through July









In other Covid statistics today:

NY: new cases 709 vs. 601 yesterday. Deaths came in at 3 vs. 5 yesterday



Florida cases 4684 vs. 4555 yesterday. Deaths 118 vs. 117 yesterday



UK cases 947 vs. 845 yesterday.



Italy 947 vs. 845 yesterday



Arizona 619 vs. 723 yesterday. Deaths came in at 4 vs. 50 yesterday



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Spain is announcing their Covid cases for the day. They rose by 3650 yesterday vs. 3349 yesterday. Looking at the trends, the numbers are off the recent August peak near 6000, but off the less than 1000 numbers at occurred between May 3 and July 9.