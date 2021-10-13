Standard Chartered weighs in on Evergrande - China will not allow it to become a systemic crisis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments such as this from Standard Chartered have come earlier, this from later September:

Comments overnight from the firm's chief executive officer in an interview with Bloomberg Television. 

  • Chinese government won't allow the turbulence surrounding stricken property developer China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis
  • "This idea that this was something of a Lehman moment for China: I don't think China's frankly that dumb"

Here is the link to the Bloomberg piece for more (may be gated)  



