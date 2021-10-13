Standard Chartered weighs in on Evergrande - China will not allow it to become a systemic crisis
Comments such as this from Standard Chartered have come earlier, this from later September:
Comments overnight from the firm's chief executive officer in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
- Chinese government won't allow the turbulence surrounding stricken property developer China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis
- "This idea that this was something of a Lehman moment for China: I don't think China's frankly that dumb"
Here is the link to the Bloomberg piece for more (may be gated)