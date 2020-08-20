Stephen Bannon charged with fraud by New York prosecutor

3 charged over "We build the wall" group

Bannon used funds to pay for his personal expenses



Bannon will appear in New York courtroom today Political? A witch hunt?





He is just charged of course and will have his day in court, but there is always smoke.





There is also a headlines crossing the wires saying that Trump challenge to New York DAs subpoena is thrown out. I believe this is in regard to his tax returns but not too sure.





The Democratic convention continued last night with VP nominee,, Kamala Harris addressing the unconventional convention. Former president Barack Obama also spoke to endorse Democratic candidate Biden and had some scathing comments for Pres. Trump.