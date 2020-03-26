Still no sign of the US Senate vote on the coronavirus relief bill

The final draft of the bill was released to Senators … but then the talk began from the politics folks that there was still disagreement and another draft was being circulated.

The upshot is that we are still waiting on any vote to occur.





ADDED LATEST - Yes, there is a new draft! 880 pages this one.





We have been down this path many times before on other issues of importance to markets ahead of Congress votes (and in other countries too, looking at you Brexit-land) so it should be no surprise.





Anyway, still waiting. Meanwhile Emini equity index futures are continuing a drip lower, down around 1% now.





As I posted earlier, if the bill is approved by the senate it goes to the house, but that'll take a while for a vote also:

