S&P 500 futures lower to start





The stock market has been taking cues from the bond market but today cash bond trading is closed for Columbus Day so that muddles the picture. That said, with oil doing what it's doing and bond futures down, you can see the writing on the wall.





S&P 500 futures point to an 11 point decline at the open with the Nasdaq underperforming. European markets are down 0.2-0.8%.