Stocks and oil are coming under some pressure. Here's why

The latest market moves





Sentiment is deteriorating modestly. The S&P 500 is at a session low, down 10 points to 3341. USD/CAD is also at the highs of the day with oil now down nearly 3%.





One of the stories that's weighing is a report that some NFL players on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID. Obviously that's not a macro impact but it's a big reminder for the general public.





I'm increasingly convinced that numbers are going much, much higher in the months ahead. There's so much COVID fatigue and people just aren't as diligent as they were months ago. New York's test positive rate just rose above 3% for the first time in months, for instance.







There is also a report that a Turkish fighter has shot down a plane from Armenia, but Turkey is denying it.





Again, so far the moves are modest but it's a sentiment and momentum-driven market at the moment, so it could fall apart quickly.

