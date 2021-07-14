Stocks heard what they wanted to hear from Powell, futures higher

US stocks set to erase yesterday's decline





US equities swooned late yesterday but a combination of good news will boost share prices today.





The latest is Powell, who emphasized that the Fed will provide advance notice before announcing a decision to make changes in Fed policy. There was no hint of a rush to hike and that's what the market wanted.





Secondly, Democrats appear to be making progress on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package and the the bipartisan $600B deal is also grinding forward. It's far from a done deal but committees announced the $3.5T deal late yesterday.





Thirdly, energy companies will cheer the removal of the tail risk of OPEC+ falling apart after reports on a Saudi-UAE deal.





Futures implied open:







S&P 500 +18

DJIA +108

Nasdaq +103

Russell 2000 +16



Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to slacken across the board. I think today is setting up as a watershed in the reflation trade.

