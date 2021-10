Strongest trade signals: Long CAD/CHF and short EUR/CAD - BofA

Bank of America Global Research outlines the latest signals from its FX Scorecard.

"By magnitude of signal, our strongest cross trade is long CADCHF (+9), followed by short EURCAD (-8). Both of these are pro-risk trades. Notably, both are also highly correlated to energy (emphasis: oil) prices (Exhibit 3, Exhibit 4)," BofA notes.

"From a terms of trade perspective, Canada benefits from higher energy prices due to its status as an energy exporter, whereas economic effects for Europe are negative," BofA adds.



