Survey of employers in the UK show tightest labour market in its history

Employers are facing the most severe shortage of job candidates on record.

This is based on a survey from the UK's Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC):

pace of recruitment for permanent posts hit the highest in the survey's nearly 24-year history last month.

Reasons cited include:

the post-lockdown surge in the economy and Brexit

pushing up starting pay for permanent staff at an unprecedented pace

shortages of staff

reluctance by employees to switch roles due to the pandemic

fewer European Union workers

skill shortages

IF employers respond with wage rises the case for a BoE tightening solidifies further and sooner.







