Survey of employers in the UK show tightest labour market in its history

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Employers are facing the most severe shortage of job candidates on record. 

This is based on a survey from the UK's Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC):
  • pace of recruitment for permanent posts hit the highest in the survey's nearly 24-year history last month.
Reasons cited include:
  • the post-lockdown surge in the economy and Brexit
  • pushing up starting pay for permanent staff at an unprecedented pace
  • shortages of staff
  • reluctance by employees to switch roles due to the pandemic
  • fewer European Union workers
  • skill shortages
IF employers respond with wage rises the case for a BoE tightening solidifies further and sooner. 


