Swiss health minister says lockdown reduced virus infections, but need to achieve that differently now
Switzerland rules out going back to lockdown
As have pretty much all countries across the globe, considering that the economic costs are just too painful for governments to bear after the experience in March to April.
That said, addressing the health crisis via other means would still be a burden for the economy. The idea is that these measures would be used to "buy time" for a vaccine but how much time is too much before the socioeconomic damage comes up to be the same?