Switzerland January unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.7% expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 8 February 2021





Prior 3.5%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.5% vs 3.5% expected

Prior 3.4%; revised to 3.5%





The seasonally adjusted jobless rate keeps steady following a slight upwards revision to the December reading. The data underscores some slack in Swiss labour market conditions but considering the furlough program, it is tough to really draw much conclusions about the severity of joblessness via this report.