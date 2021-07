Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 1 July 2021

Prior +0.6%

Core CPI +0.3% y/y

Prior +0.2%









A slight uptick in core inflation but the overall figures are still underwhelming to say the least. There isn't anything here that will get the SNB to move and I don't expect any such developments to take place even in 2H 2021.