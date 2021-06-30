Switzerland June KOF leading indicator index 133.4 vs 144.7 expected

Latest data released by KOF - 30 June 2021





Prior 143.2; revised to 143.7

At mid-​year, the KOF Economic Barometer moves a step towards its long-​term average. The strong rise of the barometer across the last months is now replaced by a corrective movement. The barometer still lies well above its long-​term average. The prospects for the Swiss economy remains very positive, provided that the economy is not severely affected by a renewed spread of the virus.





That is a bit of a miss but comes amid some moderation after rising strongly following increased optimism in the early stages of Q2. KOF notes that: