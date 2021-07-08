Switzerland June unemployment rate 2.8% vs 3.1% prior

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 8 July 2021


  • Prior 3.1%
  • Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.1%
  • Prior 3.0%
A mixed reading as the headline jobless rate dips a little but the seasonally adjusted reading shows a slight uptick. The latter is arguably the better gauge so it just reaffirms that labour market conditions are relatively steady but there is still some degree of slack even as the economic recovery is improving in recent months.
