Switzerland June unemployment rate 3.2% vs 3.4% expected
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 8 July 2020
Swiss unemployment actually came down in June after the tick higher seen over the past few months amid the fallout from the virus outbreak. This is a bit of a surprise, and it either points to the economy taking a less severe hit than anticipated from the crisis or that government support programs actually worked out extremely well.
- Prior 3.4%
- Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.3% vs 3.6% expected
- Prior 3.4%
But for the franc and the SNB, measures of inflation will continue to be the key factor to be mindful about despite the positive takeaway from the data above.