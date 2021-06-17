Switzerland May trade balance CHF 4.95 billion vs CHF 3.84 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office

  • Prior CHF 3.84 billion; revised to CHF 3.77 billion
  • Exports +2.6% m/m
  • Prior +0.1%; revised to -0.3%
  • Imports -1.1% m/m
  • Prior +2.2%; revised to +1.3%
A bit of a mixed picture as the trade surplus expanded with exports growing while imports slumped a little last month. But as a trend, overall conditions are still working their way to pre-pandemic levels so that's still the only key takeaway.

