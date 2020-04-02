Switzerland reports 18,267 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of today

Switzerland has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases when weighed against population metrics







In that regard, Switzerland is only behind Spain (~2,300 cases per 1 million of the population) - which exceeded 100,000 cases yesterday and 10,000 deaths as of reporting today.

In terms of deaths, the Swiss government reports that there has been 432 total deaths related to the coronavirus as of this morning.





*take this with a pinch of salt, because testing capacity is the key factor here



