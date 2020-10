Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 1 October 2020





Prior -0.9%

Core CPI -0.3% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%





Swiss inflation continues to sit in deflation territory with also little change seen in the core reading. This just continues to allude to the fact that the SNB will keep up the pace of currency interventions in order to limit the strength of the franc.