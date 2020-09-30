Switzerland September Credit Suisse investor sentiment 26.2 vs 45.6 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





That's not a good look on the headline reading as investor expectations on the economy have fallen rather drastically in the past month. Recent virus developments are part and parcel of that, with added risks from Brexit and the US election adding to consideration.





Of note, sentiment surrounding the current situation is still seen improving a little but the drop in the outlook could mark an early sign of waning optimism in general.









The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.



