No quit in this market

This would have been a good week for a pullback in risk assets, particularly tech stocks. But despite wildly overbought signals in the high-flyers, they are powering ahead once again.





The Nasdaq is up 0.25% and the S&P 500 is up 0.7%.







If you want to be overly critical, there are signs of waning momentum here and the breadth of this rally is certainly worrisome but price action is the ultimate judge and it's a freight train.