Texas new coronavirus cases up 5,318 to over 200,000 total cases now

Latest update from US state of Texas

  • hospitalisation up 517 to a record high of 8,698
  • this jump in hospitalisations is a new record increase, for the 8th consecutive day of new record highs 
An earlier update had the US total new cases up 2% on the day (7 day MA is 1.8%)

California cases up 11,529 on the day, a new record 


