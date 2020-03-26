Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,045

Thailand crosses the 1,000 mark in terms of confirmed cases







ForexLive

That said, unless things get better internationally, Thailand will continue to feel the pinch of the virus outbreak because they highly depend on tourism to bolster its economy.

The good news is that the growth in the cases is starting to slow down. On Monday, it was +20%. On Tuesday, it was +15%. Yesterday, it was +13%. And today, it is +12%.