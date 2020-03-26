Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,045

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Thailand crosses the 1,000 mark in terms of confirmed cases

The good news is that the growth in the cases is starting to slow down. On Monday, it was +20%. On Tuesday, it was +15%. Yesterday, it was +13%. And today, it is +12%.

That said, unless things get better internationally, Thailand will continue to feel the pinch of the virus outbreak because they highly depend on tourism to bolster its economy.
