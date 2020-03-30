Thailand reports 136 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 1,524 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The good news is that the number of cases is not increasing significantly

That's roughly a 10% jump today as opposed to the ~11% jump yesterday and the ~9% jumps seen on Saturday and Friday respectively. This is for the number of confirmed cases.

But as we have come to learn about the virus outbreak in many countries, testing is the important thing here and it is hard to draw any solid conclusions - beyond what the numbers say on the surface of things - without knowing that.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose