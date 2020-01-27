Thailand says that 48 people are being monitored for possible coronavirus infection

Meanwhile, China's Hainan province confirms one death from the coronavirus





Thailand - especially Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi - is a popular destination for Chinese tourists and the headline continues to make for some uneasy reading to start the day. ForexLive





On the one hand, the situation should likely lead to the Thai baht to weaken in the near-term and policymakers will be able to find some relief in that ; but surely not in the way that they would hope for such a scenario to play out.





Outside of China, Thailand is the country which has so far confirmed the next most number of confirmed cases - being 8 cases, similar to Hong Kong.