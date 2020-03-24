Thailand to declare state of emergency on 26 March

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Thai prime minister confirms that they will impose an emergency decree to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic

There are not much details on what this entails just yet but I would expect Thailand to begin with curfews first before possibly looking to impose martial law if they are not followed or the situation continues to get out of hand.
