The CBO sees 2021 budget deficit of $3.003 trillion

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Congressional Budget Office

The Congressional budget office is out with some estimates for 2021 and beyond. More specifically they:
  • project the 2021 budget deficit at $3.003 trillion or 13.4% of US GDP
  • see fiscal deficit projected at $1.153 trillion in fiscal 2022 and $789 billion in fiscal 2023 based on current laws
  • projects US real GDP growth at 7.4% for 2021 and 3.1% for 2022. In 2023 they see growth falling to 1.1%
  • projects US real GDP growth averaging 1.2% for 2024 – 2025, and 1.6% for 2026 to 2031
  • projects consumer price index inflation at 3.4% for 2021 and 2.3% for 2022 and 2023
  • projects unemployment rate at 5.5% for 2021, 3.8% for 2022, 3.7% for 2023 and 4.4% for 2026 to 2031
Interesting is the sharp fall in GDP 21.1% 2023 and 1.6% from 2026 to 2031
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose