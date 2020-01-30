The coronavirus outbreak is going to slash China's economic growth - and not just China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is quick work from Bloomberg Economics

  • their modelling projects GDP slowing from 6% in Q4 to just 4.5% this quarter
Citing:
  • damage to demand and supply chains in China and beyond
More:
  • projection based on the experience of the 2003 SARS outbreak & taking into account changes in China's economy since then
---
Earlier on similar:
