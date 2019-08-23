The economic calendar is bare in the European morning

It is literally a session devoid of key economic data releases











All the focus is on Jackson Hole today so expect Fed speakers to be the one to make a big splash and impact markets as we look to wrap up the week.

Fed chair Powell's speech at 1400 GMT will be the key focal point for markets but expect to hear from Fed officials in the build up to that any time during the European morning.





Among the Fed's reserve bank presidents, only San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly will be absent. So, literally everyone else will be there. There will also be a host of other key attendees at the symposium this year so let's see who else we could be hearing from:





BOE governor Mark Carney

RBA governor Philip Lowe

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr

ECB chief economist Philip Lane

ECB governing council member Benoit Coeure

ECB governing council member Olli Rehn

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot

BOJ deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe





I wish you all the best of days ahead and good luck with your trading!





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. Markets are calmer today with the yen holding weaker amid higher Treasury yields. The dollar is mixed in trading so far, reflecting some lack of direction for the most part.