The House sets Friday for vote on $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, confirms

This comes as the Senate passes the bill unanimously earlier and sends it to the House to vote next tomorrow. This all looks to be a formality at this stage but just keep your eyes and ears peeled in case of any last-minute hiccups.
ForexLive

