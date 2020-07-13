The key earnings releases this week
The Earnings Season starts this week with large financials
The earnings season gets underway this week. Leading the charge is the traditional banks/financials. ON tap include:
Tuesday, July 14
- J.P. Morgan Chase
- Citigroup
- Wells Fargo
- Commerce Bank shares
- First Republic Bank
- Delta Air Lines
Wednesday, July 15
Thursday, July 16
- Bank of New York Mellon
- U.S. Bancorp
- PNC financial services group
- Goldman Sachs
- Alcoa
- UnitedHealth group
- Bank of America
- Charles Schwab Corp.
- Morgan Stanley
- Netflix
- Johnson & Johnson
- Domino's Pizza
- JB Hunt Transport Services
Friday, July 17
- BlackRock