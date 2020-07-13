The key earnings releases this week

The Earnings Season starts this week with large financials

The earnings season gets underway this week. Leading the charge is the traditional banks/financials. ON tap include:





Tuesday, July 14

J.P. Morgan Chase



Citigroup



Wells Fargo



Commerce Bank shares



First Republic Bank



Delta Air Lines

Wednesday, July 15



Bank of New York Mellon



U.S. Bancorp



PNC financial services group



Goldman Sachs



Alcoa



UnitedHealth group



Bank of America



Charles Schwab Corp.

Morgan Stanley



Netflix



Johnson & Johnson



Domino's Pizza



JB Hunt Transport Services

Friday, July 17

BlackRock

Thursday, July 16