The push and pull continues on the session but overall moves are light

Dollar inches a little higher again, US futures dip a little into negative territory





S&P 500 futures are now down 3 points or about 0.1% and the dollar is picking up slight gains again as seen at the start of the morning, but once again the moves aren't anything to shout about as they are keeping within tighter ranges today.









In FX, EUR/USD is down to 1.1735 from around 1.1750 earlier while GBP/USD is backing away from a high of 1.3740 in the morning session to 1.3715 currently.







Elsewhere, USD/CAD is up near 1.2630 though near-term resistance sits closer to 1.2658 at the moment so it isn't really anything too significant on the day.

There's just been a lack of direction in European trading so far today and price action on the day continues to exemplify that notion ahead of the North American open.