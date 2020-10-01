The timetable ahead for a US pre-election economic package is very tight

The US House is scheduled to break at the end of its session tomorrow, Friday (US time).

The Senate breaks the next week.

Do note that those scheduled breaks can be changed, sessions can be extended by the leaders of the Senate and House.





If there is no agreement this week, it's less likely a bill could pass through required lower and upper house voting processes. There is the prospect that Trump takes executive action to provide relief money, bypassing Congress.





