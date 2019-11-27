The US economic calendar is stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey today
Here is what's coming up
Because of the US holiday on Thursday and the de facto holiday on Friday, US stats agencies have rushed to push out monthly economic data today.
At the bottom of the hour:
- Second look at Q3 GDP
- Durable goods orders
- Initial jobless claims
- Chicago PMI
1500 GMT
- PCE report
- Pending home sales
1530 GMT
- Weekly oil inventories
1630 GMT
- 7-year Treasury sale
1800 GMT
- Baker Hughes
1900 GMT
- Beige Book
The market movers are durable goods orders, GDP and the PCE report but they are all notable. For more details, check the economic calendar.