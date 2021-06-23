Are these markets the 'biggest U.S fantasy trip ever'?

Inflation at a 4000 year low

Jeremy Grantham sending out some strong warning signals. Awarded the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2016 for his work on climate change.





Avoid Bitcoin as it add nothing to GDP

S&P500 should do poorly from here

Emerging market equities offers some value

Copper prices to keep moving higher medium term due to scarcity (may be at temp highs)

biggest US fantasy trip of all time in the stock market due to speedy stimulus and COVID-19 vaccinations.

bubble signs everywhere - debt and margins at peak, trading volume is bullish sentiment and volumes on call options and over the counter penny stocks are at records.

last 12 months have been classic finale to an 11 year bull market



Feeling dizzy yet?