Three more people infected with coronavirus in southern Germany

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bavarian health ministry reports

These three cases all work at the same company as the initial case in Starnberg, Germany. A female employee from China visited the offices last week but did not realize she was sick. She came down with illness on her flight back to China.

While it's somewhat positive that all the cases are related, it's much more worrisome that she appears to have spread the virus without knowing she was sick.

ForexLive
